RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) PT Raised to GBX 630 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.51) to GBX 630 ($8.09) in a research note issued on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.86) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 633 ($8.13) to GBX 635 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC Holdings plc boosted their price target on RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 695 ($8.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 440 ($5.65) to GBX 478 ($6.14) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.71) price target (up from GBX 570 ($7.32)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 618.50 ($7.94).

RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) opened at 617.8684 on Friday. RSA Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 425.60 and a one year high of GBX 629.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 604.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 581.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 6.22 billion.

RSA Insurance Group plc Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.

