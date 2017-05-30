JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Receives $79.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Vining Sparks raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Vetr upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.25 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $918,075.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $289,629.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,986,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,711 shares of company stock worth $1,775,791. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,718.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,231,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,223,510,000 after buying an additional 222,063,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,897,377,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,297,616,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,505,000 after buying an additional 15,715,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,177,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,598,334,000 after buying an additional 11,844,085 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) opened at 85.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

