Azul SA (AZUL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Azul SA (NASDAQ:AZUL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Azul SA (AZUL) opened at 23.32 on Monday. Azul SA has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The stock’s market cap is $2.08 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

Azul SA Company Profile

Azul SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of passenger transportation services. The Company primarily acts as an airline operator under the Azul brand name. The Company provides scheduled flights between numerous cities in Brazil, including Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Manaus, Cuiaba, Fortaleza and Salvador, among others.

