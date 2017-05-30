Jones Lang LaSalle’s (JLL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America Corp

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bank of America Corp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America Corp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE JLL) traded down 0.02% on Monday, reaching $114.52. The company had a trading volume of 155,246 shares. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post $7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Sheila A. Penrose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,897.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,847,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 60.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 889.7% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,179,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) is a financial and professional services company specializing in real estate. The Company operates through four business segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and LaSalle. It offers integrated services on a local, regional and global basis to owner, occupier, investor and developer clients.

