Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Hefty Wealth Partners

Hefty Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 499.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Hefty Wealth Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $104,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 126.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $341.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.32 and a one year high of $129.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Vetr upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.90.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

