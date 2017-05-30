SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,571,000. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE JNJ) traded down 0.48% on Monday, hitting $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,005,234 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.32 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.64 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.90.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

