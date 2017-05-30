Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies plc (MNZS)

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.99) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.35) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 683.25 ($8.78).

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) opened at 700.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 576.10 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 693.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 612.21. John Menzies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 441.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 725.00.

In other John Menzies plc news, insider D J. Jenkinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.02), for a total transaction of £702,000 ($901,734.10). Also, insider Paul Baines purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.58) per share, for a total transaction of £20,040 ($25,741.81).

About John Menzies plc

John Menzies plc provides time-critical logistics and support services. The Company operates through two segments: Distribution and Aviation. The Distribution segment provides newspaper and magazine distribution services along with marketing and logistics services across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

