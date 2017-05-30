Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $250,520.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) opened at 26.74 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

Get Zendesk Inc alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (ZEN) SVP Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/john-geschke-sells-8334-shares-of-zendesk-inc-zen-stock-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 81,570.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,702,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,888,000 after buying an additional 5,695,239 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,169,000 after buying an additional 3,262,384 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,676,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after buying an additional 1,214,144 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,690,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Zendesk by 468.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 900,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 742,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.