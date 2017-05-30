Insider Selling: Zendesk Inc (ZEN) SVP Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) SVP John Geschke sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $250,520.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,382.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) opened at 26.74 on Tuesday. Zendesk Inc has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 33.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 81,570.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,702,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,888,000 after buying an additional 5,695,239 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,169,000 after buying an additional 3,262,384 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,676,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,146,000 after buying an additional 1,214,144 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,690,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in Zendesk by 468.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 900,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 742,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc (Zendesk) is a software development company. The Zendesk family of products is built to work together to help organizations understand and manage customer relationships. All Zendesk products share a common interface and are being developed to support a shared services infrastructure and common customer data platform.
