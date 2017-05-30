Wayfair Inc (W) SVP John Champlin Mulliken Sells 5,700 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) SVP John Champlin Mulliken sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $283,803.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,053.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Champlin Mulliken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 700 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $42,455.00.

On Monday, May 15th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 5,657 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $361,991.43.

On Thursday, April 27th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 575 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $25,461.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 3,575 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $161,304.00.

On Monday, April 17th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,552 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $67,853.44.

On Friday, April 7th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 1,275 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $53,103.75.

On Thursday, March 30th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 875 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $35,157.50.

On Thursday, March 23rd, John Champlin Mulliken sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $14,565.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $14,347.50.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Champlin Mulliken sold 9,922 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $360,466.26.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (W) opened at 65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.32. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.60) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wayfair by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wayfair by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Wayfair by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

