Jessica Elizabeth Clark Sells 37,270 Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) insider Jessica Elizabeth Clark sold 37,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $913,487.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jessica Elizabeth Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Jessica Elizabeth Clark sold 9,841 shares of State Auto Financial Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $239,923.58.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Jessica Elizabeth Clark sold 18,458 shares of State Auto Financial Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $453,143.90.

Shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) opened at 24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.12. State Auto Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.48 and a beta of 0.96.

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. State Auto Financial Corp had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Corp will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. State Auto Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of State Auto Financial Corp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About State Auto Financial Corp

State Auto Financial Corporation is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. Its segments include Personal Insurance Segment, Commercial Insurance Segment and Specialty Insurance Segment. Its Personal Insurance Segment include personal auto, homeowners and other personal; Commercial Insurance Segment include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers’ compensation and other commercial, and Specialty Insurance Segment include Excess & Surplus (E&S) property, E&S casualty and programs.

