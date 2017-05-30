Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – (JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – (NASDAQ:JRONY) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA -‘s rating score has improved by 37.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.86 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – an industry rank of 76 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – (NASDAQ:JRONY) traded up 2.73% on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA – Company Profile

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is a Portugal-based company engaged in the food retail sector. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Portugal Retail, which comprises operation of Pingo Doce supermarkets; Portugal Cash & Carry, which includes the wholesale business unit Recheio, and Poland Retail, which operates a network of supermarkets under the Biedronka brand name.

