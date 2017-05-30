Jefferies Group Weighs in on El Paso Electric Company’s Q2 2017 Earnings (EE)

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for El Paso Electric Company in a research report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for El Paso Electric Company’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric Company had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Paso Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of El Paso Electric Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) opened at 50.95 on Monday. El Paso Electric Company has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,135,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Company Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company is a public utility company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts (MW).

