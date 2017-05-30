Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’ (RBA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America Corp cut Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ritchie Bros Auctioneers from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) opened at 31.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CGOV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 150.2% in the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 6,956,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,466,000 after buying an additional 4,175,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $53,619,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 87.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,868,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,362,000 after buying an additional 1,341,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,498,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,116,000 after buying an additional 1,271,836 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $39,406,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ritchie Bros Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.
