Jefferies Group LLC Lowers On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Price Target to $5.00

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) had its target price cut by Jefferies Group LLC from $5.40 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ONDK. Zacks Investment Research raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE ONDK) opened at 3.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $258.76 million. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $6.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post ($0.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 459,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 728,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 136,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc offers an online platform for small business lending. The Company’s platform aggregates and analyzes data points from disparate data sources to assess the creditworthiness of small businesses. Small businesses apply for a term loan or line of credit on the Company’s Website, and using its OnDeck Score, the Company makes a funding decision and transfers the funds.

