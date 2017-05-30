Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB) opened at 16.10 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $148.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren bought 2,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 304,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,958,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 604,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 219,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

