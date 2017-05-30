Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Randgold Resources Limited (RRS)

Randgold Resources Limited (LON:RRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. They presently have a GBX 9,000 ($115.61) price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,309 ($106.73) price target on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($102.76) price target on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Randgold Resources Limited from GBX 8,000 ($102.76) to GBX 8,100 ($104.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($102.76) price target on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($82.21) price target on shares of Randgold Resources Limited in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,457.67 ($95.80).

Randgold Resources Limited (LON RRS) opened at 7195.00 on Friday. Randgold Resources Limited has a one year low of GBX 5,410.00 and a one year high of GBX 9,820.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.77 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,102.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,745.71.

In related news, insider D Mark Bristow sold 50,000 shares of Randgold Resources Limited stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,244 ($93.05), for a total value of £3,622,000 ($4,652,536.93).

Randgold Resources Limited Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

