Monster Beverage’s (MNST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s previous close.
The analysts wrote, “We lift our PT to $63 following MNST’s solid 1Q results as the co. continues to deliver peer-leading org sales growth (+9.5% in qtr) in a tough env’t. LT story here is very much intact with a long runway in intl. (30% FX neutral in 1Q) and US results improving after soft Dec-Feb. Our FY17-19 EPS est. are little changed, though at 17x ’18e EV/EBITDA (16% prem. to KO/PEP), MNST still has room to re-rate vs. hist. ~35% avg. prem. to peers. MNST remains a top pick. MNST posted a solid 1Q as the co. delivered 9.5% org sales growth, 255 bps of GM% expansion, and 22% adj. EPS growth (all items adj. for deferred revenue and distributor termination costs). Though results fell modestly short of consensus (-1% net sales/gross profit misses, adj. EPS of $0.32 was $0.01 below Street), the co.””
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $39.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.49.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ MNST) opened at 50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $55.50.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $742.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $706,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $4,289,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 866,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,586,110. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 128.0% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.