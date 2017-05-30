Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) in a research report released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
“Near-term focus is on initial Ph2 data for cabiralizumab in PVNS at ASCO. Roche’s emactuzumab in PVNS showed an ~80% RR at high dose, but resulting in 2 cases of lupus per FPRX.”,” Jefferies Group LLC’s analyst wrote.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Instinet started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen and Company started coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.83.
Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) opened at 28.95 on Friday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $60.98. The company’s market cap is $807.62 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.49.
Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Five Prime Therapeutics had a net margin of 64.94% and a return on equity of 59.23%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Prime Therapeutics will post ($4.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.
Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.
