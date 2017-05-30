Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Price Target to $11.50

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Group LLC from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Pure Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc upgraded Pure Storage from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.16.

Pure Storage (NYSE PSTG) opened at 12.74 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company’s market cap is $2.63 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pure Storage will post ($0.26) EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 958,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $9,752,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $35,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,318,416 shares of company stock worth $23,913,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,403.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after buying an additional 1,689,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 34.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,187,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 382.8% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 167,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 132,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

