Jeff Lamb Sells 19,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) EVP Jeff Lamb sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $1,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE LUV) opened at 60.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $61.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.02 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

