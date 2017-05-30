Instinet Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JD.Com Inc (JD)

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Instinet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Instinet’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.09 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.37.

JD.Com (JD) opened at 40.99 on Wednesday. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The firm’s market cap is $58.18 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $76.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,991,374,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,612,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 4,150.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,254,000 after buying an additional 30,045,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 120.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,279,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,300,000 after buying an additional 23,104,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 37,681,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,616,000 after buying an additional 10,427,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

