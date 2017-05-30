James F. Stern Sells 25,200 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Stock

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) VP James F. Stern sold 25,200 shares of A. O. Smith Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,372,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 176,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) opened at 54.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. A. O. Smith Corp had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $740 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post $2.10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. A. O. Smith Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of A. O. Smith Corp in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 130.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 100.0% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

