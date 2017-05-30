J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.60

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury plc’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

J Sainsbury plc (LON SBRY) opened at 279.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 5.99 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 269.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.02. J Sainsbury plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 283.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury plc from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.57) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Beaufort Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.34) target price on shares of J Sainsbury plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.07 ($3.30).

In other J Sainsbury plc news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 86,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £222,986.05 ($286,430.38). Also, insider John Rogers acquired 21,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £58,091.74 ($74,620.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 25,069 shares of company stock worth $6,665,295 in the last quarter.

J Sainsbury plc Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is engaged in grocery-related retailing and retail banking. The Company’s segments include Retailing; Financial services, and Property investments. The Retailing segment is engaged in the operation of supermarkets and convenience. The Financial services segment includes the operations of Sainsbury’s Bank plc (Sainsbury’s Bank).

