Teachers Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of IPG Photonics worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $204,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) traded up 0.93% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.28. 184,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.67. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $143.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.97 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 17.73%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post $5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Benchmark Co. raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Summit Redstone reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $638,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $3,222,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,999,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,908 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of a line of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, diode lasers, laser systems and optical accessories that are used for various applications. The Company offers a line of lasers and amplifiers, which are used in materials processing, communications and medical applications.

