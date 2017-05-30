iPass Inc. (IPAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Aegis

Aegis upgraded shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Aegis currently has $2.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.35.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPAS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on iPass in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on iPass in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on iPass and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. iPass has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.69.

Shares of iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) opened at 1.41 on Wednesday. iPass has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The firm’s market cap is $92.76 million.

In other news, Director Damien Park bought 25,000 shares of iPass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Griffiths bought 50,000 shares of iPass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 873,530 shares in the company, valued at $899,735.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 123,130 shares of company stock worth $135,300. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPass during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPass by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of iPass during the first quarter worth $749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iPass by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 36,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPass by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,153,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About iPass

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

