Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NVIV) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.32

Media headlines about Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:NVIV) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS NVIV) opened at 1.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $62.70 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc, is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing biopolymer-scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The Company’s approach to treating acute SCIs is based on its investigational Neuro Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord contusion and is intended to treat acute spinal cord injury.

