Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (NYSE:UVXY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 65,534 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 214% compared to the typical volume of 20,885 put options.

Shares of ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF (NYSE:UVXY) opened at 10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.28. ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

ProShares Trust Ultra VIX Short Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

