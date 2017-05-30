Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 249% compared to the average volume of 695 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Vetr raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.88 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. 10,475,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blenheim Capital Management BV acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 71.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 7,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

