Investment Technology Group (ITG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “Investment Technology Group is one of the leading providers of technology-based equity trading services and transaction research to institutional investors and brokers. ITG’s services help clients to access liquidity, execute trades more efficiently, and make better trading decisions. They offer a fully-integrated family of advanced trading services encompassing three business lines: POSIT, Client-Site Trading Products, and Electronic Trading Desk. “

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) opened at 19.98 on Thursday. Investment Technology Group has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The firm’s market cap is $662.26 million.

Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.10 million. Investment Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Investment Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Investment Technology Group will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Investment Technology Group’s payout ratio is -35.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,832,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after buying an additional 150,416 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,963,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 59,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Investment Technology Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after buying an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics.

