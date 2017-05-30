Ronald Blue & Co. LLC Has $385,000 Position in Intrexon Corp (XON)

Ronald Blue & Co. LLC maintained its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intrexon Corp were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 19,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrexon Corp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrexon Corp alerts:

Shares of Intrexon Corp (XON) traded down 1.00% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. 811,148 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $2.62 billion. Intrexon Corp has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.75.

Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Intrexon Corp had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Intrexon Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp will post ($0.92) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ronald Blue & Co. LLC Has $385,000 Position in Intrexon Corp (XON)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/intrexon-corp-xon-position-maintained-by-ronald-blue-co-llc-updated.html.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrexon Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Intrexon Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wunderlich dropped their target price on shares of Intrexon Corp from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intrexon Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

About Intrexon Corp

Intrexon Corporation (Intrexon) forms collaborations to create biologically-based products and processes using synthetic biology. The Company’s domestic operations are in California, Florida, Maryland, and Virginia, and its primary international operations are in Belgium and Hungary. The Company designs, builds and regulates gene programs, which are deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequences that consist of genetic components.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.