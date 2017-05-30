Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) a €3.20 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €3.20 ($3.60) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays PLC set a €2.70 ($3.03) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas set a €3.00 ($3.37) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, S&P Global set a €3.00 ($3.37) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.76 ($3.10).

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) opened at 2.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.67 and its 200-day moving average is €2.41. The firm has a market cap of €46.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 1-year low of €1.52 and a 1-year high of €2.90.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

