S&P Global Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) a €3.00 Price Target

S&P Global set a €3.00 ($3.37) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Monday, May 8th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays PLC set a €2.70 ($3.03) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas set a €3.00 ($3.37) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €2.44 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €2.76 ($3.10).

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) traded down 2.059% on Monday, hitting €2.568. The company had a trading volume of 103,145,427 shares. The stock has a market cap of €46.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.806. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.41. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 12-month low of €1.52 and a 12-month high of €2.90.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

