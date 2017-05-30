InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Cowen and Company

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen and Company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterXion Holding NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on shares of InterXion Holding NV from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of InterXion Holding NV in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.
Shares of InterXion Holding NV (INXN) traded down 2.57% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.34. 429,578 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.94. InterXion Holding NV has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $45.92.
InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. InterXion Holding NV had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INXN. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV during the fourth quarter worth $8,810,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV by 26.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after buying an additional 293,642 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV by 105.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 585,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV by 4.4% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,172,000 after buying an additional 70,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InterXion Holding NV by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InterXion Holding NV Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Holding NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion Holding NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.