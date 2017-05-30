International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Bell State Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE IFF) traded up 0.02% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 244,145 shares. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $143.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $125.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post $5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Vertical Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 21,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.91 per share, with a total value of $2,988,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,150,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,684,276.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $41,595.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,203,153 shares of company stock worth $157,115,606 and have sold 5,446 shares worth $700,264. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

