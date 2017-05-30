International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Consumer Edge cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.08.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE IFF) opened at 138.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $143.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post $5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.82%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 2,200 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.81 per share, with a total value of $8,666,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,087,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,330,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,203,153 shares of company stock valued at $157,115,606 and have sold 5,446 shares valued at $700,264. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $920,104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,877.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,173,000 after buying an additional 4,755,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $60,858,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 887,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after buying an additional 504,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $48,090,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

