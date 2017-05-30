International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (ICAGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (NASDAQ:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICAGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA (NASDAQ:ICAGY) opened at 15.645 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.107. International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

International Consoltd Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

