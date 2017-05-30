International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) Given New GBX 686 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group AG

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 657 ($8.44) to GBX 686 ($8.81) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.74) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.78) to GBX 490 ($6.29) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.42) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 495.38 ($6.36).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) opened at 613.4466 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 52 week low of GBX 281.73 and a 52 week high of GBX 619.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 16.56 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 575.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

