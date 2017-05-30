International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stake Held by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP continued to hold its position in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 218,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 157.8% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 11,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,846,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,449,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in International Business Machines Corp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $47,231,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 152.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.77. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $182.79.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. International Business Machines Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. International Business Machines Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America Corp raised shares of International Business Machines Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Vetr raised shares of International Business Machines Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.48 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines Corp. from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.54.

In related news, Director James W. Owens purchased 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.19 per share, for a total transaction of $263,180.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

