InterDigital, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co upped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for InterDigital in a research note issued on Thursday. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $94.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.90 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 40.78%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDCC. Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) opened at 82.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.34. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $102.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,947.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $169,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,786.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,096 shares of company stock worth $2,469,658. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $1,475,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 205.4% in the third quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP now owns 168,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 113,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 261.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 157,286 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at $1,946,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company is focused on three technology areas: cellular wireless technology, Internet of things (IoT) technology, and, through its Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc (Hillcrest Labs) subsidiary, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

