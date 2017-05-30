InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC by 30.8% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) opened at 55.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

About InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands to, and manages hotels on behalf of, third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe; Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); Greater China, and Central. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels.

