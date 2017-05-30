Capital One National Association Sells 277 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Capital One National Association lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Capital One National Association’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) opened at 60.35 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.39.

In related news, insider Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,971 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 73,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,395,836.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,844 shares of company stock worth $11,389,458 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

