Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Price Target at $61.72

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.39.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) opened at 60.09 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post $2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $68,931.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 73,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $4,395,836.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,844 shares of company stock worth $11,389,458. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange Inc, formerly IntercontinentalExchange Group, Inc, is a network of regulated exchanges and clearing houses for financial and commodity markets. The Company delivers transparent and accessible data, technology and risk management services to markets around the world through its portfolio of exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, ICE Futures, Liffe and Euronext.

