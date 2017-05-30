IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (IPCI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Aegis downgraded IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCI) opened at 1.94 on Friday. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm’s market cap is $58.95 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) by 172.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,692 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 0.90% of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

