Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) remained flat at $36.26 during trading on Monday. 11,145,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Intel Co. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post $2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Intel’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Vetr cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.43 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other news, insider Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $78,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Bryant sold 1,639 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $60,397.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,993 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,027. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

