Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Intel Co. (INTC)

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their underperform rating on shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr raised shares of Intel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ INTC) opened at 36.26 on Wednesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 49.29%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $505,431.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,993 shares of company stock worth $4,276,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

