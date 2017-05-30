Instinet Reaffirms Reduce Rating for NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Instinet restated their reduce rating on shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report published on Friday, May 5th. Instinet currently has a $90.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $124.39 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) opened at 141.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $145.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. NVIDIA had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Byron sold 750 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $76,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,277,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 41,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $4,096,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,811,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,066,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,550. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 186.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

