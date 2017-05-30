DineEquity Inc (DIN) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Instinet

DineEquity Inc (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Instinet from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Instinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIN. Nomura cut shares of DineEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DineEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of DineEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of DineEquity to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of DineEquity from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DineEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

DineEquity (NYSE DIN) opened at 47.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $849.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.45. DineEquity has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. DineEquity had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. On average, analysts expect that DineEquity will post $4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DineEquity’s payout ratio is 70.55%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Dahl acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.30 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren M. Rebelez acquired 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.68 per share, with a total value of $195,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,344.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $406,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 37.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 89,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 51.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,212,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,028,000 after buying an additional 121,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DineEquity by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry, and owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

