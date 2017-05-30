Insperity Inc (NSP) Position Raised by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 172.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Insperity by 68.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $232,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 12.2% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 4.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Inc (NSP) opened at 76.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $882.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.37 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 100.38% and a net margin of 2.22%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post $4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. First Analysis raised Insperity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 69,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $6,065,275.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,365 shares of company stock worth $13,049,746 over the last three months. 27.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides a range of human resources (HR) and business solutions. The Company’s HR services offerings are provided through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions (together, its professional employer organization (PEO) HR Outsourcing solutions), which encompass a range of human resources functions, including payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, performance management and training and development services, along with its cloud-based human capital management platform, the Employee Service Center (ESC).

