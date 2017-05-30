Insider Selling: Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) Director Sells 345 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) Director George Herrera sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $33,126.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, George Herrera sold 1,189 shares of Wyndham Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $100,256.48.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) opened at 99.63 on Tuesday. Wyndham Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.01.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide Co. will post $6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYN. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 167,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 16.6% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 69.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 292,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,667,000 after buying an additional 119,884 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wyndham Worldwide by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,086,000 after buying an additional 68,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

WYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 17th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

