Western Digital Corp (WDC) Insider Mark P. Long Sells 11,631 Shares

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) insider Mark P. Long sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,029,227.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) opened at 90.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.22. Western Digital Corp had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post $8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Western Digital Corp’s payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Sunday. Vetr raised Western Digital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Western Digital Corp from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Western Digital Corp in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Western Digital Corp by 244.0% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,541,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $457,341,000 after buying an additional 3,930,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $168,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corp during the fourth quarter worth $95,471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital Corp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,741,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,372,032,000 after buying an additional 1,250,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital Corp by 926.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,185,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,305,000 after buying an additional 1,069,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

